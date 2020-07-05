(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte plans to pass his so-called simplification plan next week, and will also start work along with Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri on fiscal reform, the premier said at a meeting with organized labor on Saturday.

Conte’s simplification idea is a laundry list of new rules and procedures for doing business in the country, covering everything from public tenders and state investments to building-work authorizations and improvements to local digital services.

The reforms are part of a campaign to persuade the European Union to unlock proposed grants and loans to help salvage an economy devastated by the coronavirus lockdown.

Conte also pledged at the Saturday event to review and improve Italy’s unemployment system, the Ansa news agency reported.

At the same meeting, Gualtieri said the government will work on extending emergency unemployment benefits and a halt on firing workers, Ansa reported.

