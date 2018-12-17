(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini reached an accord late Sunday on a budget proposal to present to the European Union, a government official said.

The government is trying to persuade the EU Commission not to trigger the process for budget sanctions when it meets later this week. The deal includes an agreement to limit a so-called ecotax on auto purchases to SUVs and the largest cars.

Di Maio and Salvini, who’ve in the past locked horns on budget details, are in total accord on the figures now, the official said, denying tensions in the government and a report in Corriere della Sera that Conte could resign.

Italy has identified about 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of additional funds that could cover a budget deficit of 2.04 percent of output, an official said earlier.

