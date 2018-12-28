Conte Says Debt Is ‘Not Scary’ as Italy Races to Pass Budget Law

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte played down the risk of Italy’s huge level of debt as he reaffirmed confidence in his coalition government’s controversial economic policies.

Debt “must be kept under surveillance, but it isn’t so scary,” Conte said at his year-end press conference in Rome on Friday. “Italy’s economic fundamentals are very solid.”

The populist government is racing against the clock to pass its 2019 budget law before a December 31 deadline, after a weeks-long stand-off with European Union partners. While negotiations with Brussels ultimately brought the deficit target for 2019 to 2.04 percent from an original proposal of 2.4 percent, the spending spree envisaged in the budget risks increasing the country’s debt unless ambitious growth targets are met.

Italy’s debt is more than 130 percent of gross domestic product, the second-highest ratio in the euro area after Greece.

Conte said that the 1 percent growth penciled into the 2019 budget law is a “minimum threshold.” That target exceeds the forecasts of most economists and international institutions.

“It’s impossible that we won’t achieve robust growth,” Conte said, while also announcing possible higher taxes on banks and foreign web companies.

As Conte spoke, final proceedings to pass the budget in the lower house of parliament were suspended as lawmakers scuffled, Ansa news agency reported.

