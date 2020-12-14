(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pledged to stick to expansionary policies even after the pandemic is over, as he struggles to shield a fragile and debt-plagued economy from a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The government’s policy is “based on confidence, reforms, investments,” Conte said Monday at the annual Rome Investment Forum. “We need to mitigate the effects of the uncertainty which will persist after the end of the pandemic emergency.”

Conte’s coalition has deployed over 100 billion euros ($122 billion) in stimulus spending so far to protect the economy from the impact of the virus and lockdown measures, pushing debt close to 160% of output. Italy’s most recent budget forecast sees the economy contracting 9% this year then expanding 6% next year, with help from European Union recovery funds.

“While preserving the sustainability of debt, the approach delineated in the 2021 budget will remain strongly expansionary, as recommended by the main international institutions,” Conte said. “A faster reduction of the budget deficit right now would risk jeopardizing Italy’s economic recovery.”

Italy expects to get 196 billion euros in recovery funds -- the biggest share for any EU member -- with 74.3 billion euros earmarked for the transition to a greener economy, according to a draft government report seen by Bloomberg.

Conte on Monday promised “a real green revolution,” with the country significantly increasing the share of energy produced from renewable sources.

Economic Certainty

“Policy makers must commit to continue providing certainty to the economy,” Fabio Panetta, Executive Board member of the European Central Bank, said at the conference. “The end of the pandemic is now in sight, and we need to extend policy support in order to underpin the recovery,” he said.

Expansionary policies “must not be wasted,” Panetta warned. “Only by taking the opportunity to invest in Europe’s recovery can we re-emerge on the other side with a more dynamic economy and a more sustainable debt burden.”

The EU funds are “a unique opportunity for a country like Italy,” Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri said at the conference. “While we plan to increase public investment in a very significant way we have a prudent multiplier so we plan to deliver real GDP level increase of 2.3 percentage points, which is prudent,” he said. “We can do even better if we are able to properly implement this investment reform.”

Conte has sparred with coalition allies over who gets to decide how to spend the EU funds. He’ll begin a series of key meetings with coalition partners later Monday, starting with the two main forces in his administration, the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party.

Ex-Premier Matteo Renzi, who leads a smaller party in the coalition, has repeatedly threatened to pull out if Conte doesn’t revise his plan to set up a task force of ministers and managers to oversee the use of EU funding.

