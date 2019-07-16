(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took aim at Matteo Salvini, the dominant force in his government, after the League party leader grabbed the spotlight by beginning work on next year’s budget without involving the premier.

Conte, a lawyer plucked out of obscurity last year to lead the populist coalition of Deputy Premiers Salvini and Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement, accused Salvini of “institutional impropriety” for unilaterally convening regional and labor leaders to discuss economic issues.

Salvini has used his sweeping victory in European parliamentary elections in May to demonstrate his strength, threatening to bring Italy back to the polls if his demands aren’t met.

Read more: Italy’s Budget Play Is a Gamble With the Euro’s Future

But a scandal over purported Russian funding for the League may have given Conte a chance to bring Salvini back down to size.

Salvini associate Gianluca Savoini on Monday opted to remain silent when questioned by Milan magistrates on what’s being dubbed “Russiagate.” Conte responded “why not?” when asked whether the League leader should be forced to appear before parliament to answer questions about the affair.

With Five Star weakened after its poor showing in the May elections, Conte has emerged as the main counterweight to the surging Salvini. The premier has threatened to quit if the two parties don’t stop bickering, and like last year he’s taken the leading role in negotiations with the European Union on Italy’s debt.

Still, Salvini has insisted his party has been unblemished by the Russia scandal, which he’s termed “surreal.” And he continues to threaten to pull the plug on the government if his policy demands, including a flat tax and more powers for northern regions in his electoral stronghold, aren’t met.

Election Window

Conte and Five Star have been anxiously watching Salvini in recent days, as one window for the League leader to trigger early elections is set to close on July 20. Salvini would have to provoke a government crisis before that date for early elections to be held in time for a new administration to tackle the 2020 budget in the fall.

The party’s popularity has continued to rise even after the revelations last week by Buzzfeed News. Salvini said on Monday, and an opinion poll released by La 7 television appeared to back him up, that the League’s surge isn’t being affected by the scandal. The League inched up 0.2 percentage points to 37.7% in that poll.

While time is running out to prepare for a return to elections by September, those numbers could still tempt Salvini to ditch Five Star, as most analysts set 40% as the level needed to govern without a coalition partner.

Salvini, however, may be concerned that there is no guarantee President Sergio Mattarella would call early elections, and could instead seek an alternative majority for a technocratic government, according to Rome daily Il Messaggero.

