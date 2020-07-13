(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to push for revoking highway concessions held by Autostrade per l’Italia SpA, rejecting a final offer from the Benetton-owned toll-road manager in a dispute that has split his coalition.

“I’m not satisfied at all with the offer, which is embarrassing,” Conte told newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano. With the cabinet set to decide on the issue on Tuesday, Conte said he sees revocation as the only alternative to the Benettons fully exiting Autostrade.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement, the largest force in Conte’s administration, has demanded revocation since the deadly 2018 collapse of a Genoa bridge operated by Autostrade, while the center-left Democratic Party has lobbied for a negotiated solution. Autostrade is 88% owned by Atlantia SpA.

If Conte does go for revocation, he faces trouble with the junior coalition partner Italy Alive, led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, which opposes that option. The opposition Forza Italia of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi could step in to support Conte in a parliamentary vote on the issue, Corriere della Sera said. The prime minister’s coalition has a razor-thin majority in the Senate.

Benetton’s Plan

Under the Benetton proposal, the family would cede control of Autostrade to infrastructure fund F2i and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, while retaining a minority stake, according to people familiar with the issue. The highway company would also reduce tariffs, boost investments and pay compensation for the bridge collapse, the people said.

Conte, a mediator figure who has no party membership, said the Benettons were making fun “of the families of the victims and all Italians. They haven’t yet understood, after many months, that this government won’t sacrifice the public good on the altar of their private interests.”

Autostrade sent the proposal to the government on Saturday. The government may have gained an edge in the negotiations after the country's top court ruled against Autostrade in a case concerning its exclusion from works on a replacement bridge.

“It would really be paradoxical if the state went into business with the Benettons” because of “the serious failings accumulated by the management, which was chosen and backed by the Benettons in the years leading to the collapse and also since.”

Gianni Mion, chairman of the Benetton holding Edizione Srl, said on the weekend that the proposal is “serious,” though he’s not optimistic about the outcome of the negotiations, according to a statement. Autostrade also included a proposal to amend a recent law that made revocation easier and cheaper for the state. That is considered vital for the company to regain investment-grade status.

