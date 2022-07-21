(Bloomberg) -- Contentsquare, the French provider of web analytics, is raising $600 million in a new round of funding led by Sixth Street, valuing the startup at $5.6 billion, confirming reporting by Bloomberg earlier this month.

Despite rising inflation and fears of a looming recession impacting many high-profile startups, the amount raised by Contentsquare -- and a doubling in valuation -- show that some tech segments are holding up and attracting investors.

The round also highlights a continued trend of heady valuations for French startups. EY recently revealed that the country’s startups raised 8.4 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in the first semester of 2022, a 63% increase from last year.

Founded in 2012 in Paris, Contentsquare raised $500 million last year in a Series E financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 that valued the company at $2.8 billion. The new round, including $400 million in funds and $200 million in debt, is followed by former investors Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, with LionTree joining as a new investor, according to a statement.

Contentsquare will use the funds to accelerate investments in technology, organically and through acquisitions, and help its international expansion. The software platform tracks customer behavior online and has 1500 employees and 17 offices around the world, and claims annual recurring revenue of several hundred million dollars, with customers including BMW, Samsung and Giorgio Armani.

