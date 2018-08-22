(Bloomberg) -- Continental AG shares slumped the most since 2009 after the car-parts maker reduced its revenue forecast, blaming rising spending on new technology for its carmaker customers combining with lower-than-expected sales in China and Europe.

The world’s second-biggest automotive supplier expects revenue of 46 billion euros ($53 billion) for the year, excluding currency effects, which is 1 billion euros lower than a previous target, the Hanover, Germany-based company said Wednesday in a statement. The company also reduced its forecast for operating return on sales to more than 9 percent, down from a 10 percent target.

Continental fell as much as 14 percent, the most since June 2009, and making it the worst performer of Germany’s DAX Index. The shares traded at 159.90 euros at 12:17 p.m. in Frankfurt. The announcement sent European automotive shares to a one-year low, with French tiremaker Michelin plunging the most in three years and Paris-based parts-maker Valeo SA sinking to the lowest since February 2016. Schaeffler AG, the manufacturing conglomerate that’s Continental’s biggest shareholder, dropped 5.8 percent.

Continental’s second guidance cut this year highlights the pressures on automotive companies whose traditional business model is in flux. The manufacturer, which last month announced sweeping changes to keep pace with the auto industry’s transformation to electric and self-driving cars, said high costs developing new technology for its customers were weighing on its business. The switch from combustion engines to plug-in hybrid and electric cars also boosted spending demands, the company said.

The company issuing a profit warning so soon after an earlier forecast cut in April was a “shock”, Tim Schuldt, an analyst at Equinet, said by phone. The issues stem from both market-wide and “homemade” conditions, he said.

China Slowdown

A number of carmakers, including Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, have cut their expectations for the year after customers in China held back from purchasing new vehicles ahead of change in import tariff, hoping for lower prices. In addition, China’s car sales slumped for a second consecutive month in July as customers shied away from visiting showrooms amid a U.S.-China trade spat and an economic slowdown.

Continental also said it will no longer meet 2019 sales and profit guidance for its powertrain business, the unit that makes combustion engine parts, which it issued in 2017 as part of a planned separation of the business. It didn’t elaborate on the change for that unit’s outlook.

The manufacturer last month joined a line of automotive companies in reshaping their business to become more agile amid record spending demands and new competitors vying for the sector.

