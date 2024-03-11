(Bloomberg) -- Continental Chief Financial Officer Katja Garcia Vila won’t extend her contract and plans to leave the auto supplier she joined nearly three decades ago.

Garcia Vila, 51, became CFO in December 2021 and will stay on until a successor has been found with her current contract expiring in December, the company said Monday.

Continental is going through a major revamp to improve returns at its struggling auto unit, including more than 7,000 job cuts and site closures.

