(Bloomberg) -- Continental AG plans to save more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in costs per year as of 2023 after deepening a restructuring push that will affect as many as 30,000 jobs worldwide.

About 13,000 positions could be shifted or eliminated at its domestic German operations, the car-parts and tire maker said Tuesday in a statement.

Continental is focusing on “maximum competitiveness at all locations and full concentration on our growth areas,” Chief Executive Officer Elmar Degenhart said in the statement.

Continental and other automotive suppliers have slashed expenses after the coronavirus pandemic decimated economies across the globe. The Hanover-based company has been reluctant so far to provide an outlook for the full year, citing swirling market uncertainty.

The German automotive giant doesn’t expect the global market to return to level seen in 2017 level “before 2025,” it said on Tuesday.

Continental had already embarked on a far-reaching overhaul last year when the global economy softened and vehicle production started to slow. The initial plan to restore margins was rendered insufficient by the coronavirus outbreak and its ripple effects on industrial activities.

The manufacturer had said last year that as many as 20,000 positions worldwide will be affected. The restructuring has affected roughly 3,000 positions in the meantime, it said Tuesday.

Continental employs about 232,000 people worldwide, with Germany accounting for 59,000.

