(Bloomberg) -- Shale billionaire Harold Hamm’s latest offer to take Continental Resources Inc. private is still too low, according to Smead Capital Management, the oil explorer’s largest minority investor.

Hamm, who on Monday boosted his all-cash offer to $74.28 per share, should be paying about $90 to buy the rest of the Oklahoma City-based company he doesn’t already own, said Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager for the Phoenix-based Smead Capital.

Smead also said he’d like to see Continental’s crosstown rival Devon Energy Corp. make an all-stock offer for the company.

Continental said in June its board of directors would create a special committee to consider Hamm’s initial take-private offer of $70 a share. Smead said his firm was told it would get a chance to engage with the committee after the initial offer, but that never happened.

“It looks like the special committee wasn’t interested in necessarily the value of the business,” Smead said in a phone interview. “They were interested in ‘what could we do that might please the process for Harold’ because the things that were communicated to us never took place.”

A shareholder vote isn’t required to complete Hamm’s takeover, Continental said. Smead Capital Management, which has abut $4.2 billion in assets under management, is weighing whether to take legal action, Cole Smead said.

