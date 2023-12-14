(Bloomberg) -- Continental AG said it’s “open for anything” when it comes to fixing its struggling auto unit and become more competitive to deal with the costly shift to electric vehicles.

The German company’s businesses are too tightly interwoven to allow the partnerships they need to remain competitive, said Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle.

“We have to prove that we’re the best owners of our businesses, and if we’re not good enough, then maybe there’s someone else,” Reitzle told reporters late Wednesday in Hanover.

The company’s shares rose as much as 2.7%, taking this year’s gain to roughly a third.

Continental is under pressure to cut expenses while having to invest in new technologies, with a review underway to explore possible divestments, joint ventures and partnerships at the auto unit that’s fallen behind peers. The company is closing a German plant in Gifhorn because of poor demand and the site’s excessive costs.

Read more: Continental to Exit Plant With 900 Workers Over High Costs

A hands-on chairman who’s been in office since 2009, Reitzle has been working on a plan to revamp Continental on behalf of its biggest shareholders, the billionaire Schaeffler family. The possibility of breaking up the company’s three divisions — tires, industrial components and automotive — has been repeatedly floated over the years.

