(Bloomberg) -- Police raided Continental AG offices in Germany on Wednesday in an investigation related to Volkswagen AG’s emissions-cheating scandal.

Continental sites in Hanover, Frankfurt and Regensburg were searched, Henry Schniewind, a spokesman for the German automotive supplier, said in an emailed statement. The investigation relates to devices used on diesel engines to bypass emissions tests.

“Continental is fully cooperating with authorities,” Schniewind said, declining to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

The raids come nearly five years after the start of the diesel scandal that enveloped Volkswagen AG and much of the German automotive industry. Continental said in 2015 it had never delivered software to clients intended for cheating, and the company reiterated that statement on Wednesday.

German magazine WirtschaftsWoche first reported the raids.

Continental, the world’s second-largest automotive supplier, makes control software used in diesel vehicles sold in Europe. The scandal has cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion euros ($34 billion).

