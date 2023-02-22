(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s judicial overhaul, the cause of a deep political and social rift in the country, made further strides through parliament Wednesday, as two additional proposals were approved in preliminary votes.

The override law, which will severely limit the Supreme Court’s ability to declare laws unconstitutional, passed 62 to 51. A second proposal, to eliminate the court’s ability to review political appointments, passed 62 to 53. Both must be approved several more times before becoming law.

Earlier this week, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Knesset, or parliament to protest the changes. Lawmakers nevertheless began to approve other parts of the controversial plan that will ultimately hand the government significantly more power over the top court.

The plan is unnerving markets and some international investors. Israel’s shekel has weakened and traders are bracing for more volatility because of the initiative. Israel’s president has called for compromise negotiations, saying some changes make sense but the government’s package goes too far.

The government and its supporters say the overhaul is necessary because the high court has assumed too much power. Opponents counter that the changes will eliminate a key check-and-balance role of the judiciary, handing too much power to the executive, which has a ruling majority in the legislature.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.