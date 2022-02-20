(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia began generating electricity from its giant hydropower dam on a Nile River tributary, a project it sees as key to its economic development but that has stirred tensions with downstream neighbors.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam can now generate 700 megawatts, authorities said Sunday at a ceremony in Guba, near the border with Sudan, that was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The GERD will be able to generate a total of 5,150 megawatts upon completion, according to authorities.

