(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s pick to lead the United Nations migration agency failed to win sufficient support among member states on Friday in a sharp, unprecedented rebuke of U.S. immigration policies and the candidate.

Ken Isaacs, an executive with Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian relief charity headed by Franklin Graham, son of the late Reverend Billy Graham, couldn’t muster enough votes among members of the International Organization of Migration after several rounds at its meeting in Geneva. His candidacy, submitted in February, had been in trouble from the start because of tweets perceived to be anti-Muslim.

The rebuke was unprecedented in the nearly 70-year history of the agency, which had been traditionally led by an American. It was another example of global leaders showing their disdain for U.S. immigration policy particularly after President Donald Trump’s administration began separating children from parents who attempted to illegally cross the border from Mexico.

Isaacs was nominated with the support of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, an architect of Trump’s hard-line policies on immigration.

U.S. relations with UN agencies also were strained by the Trump administration’s withdrawal this month from the world body’s Human Rights Council. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley called the rights group “a cesspool of political bias” against Israel.

Isaacs’ tweets, which said Islam wasn’t inherently a peaceful religion, came to light soon after his nomination. After State Department officials warned him, he deleted the tweets and made his Twitter account private.

The International Organization for Migration, established in 1951, says on its website that it’s “the leading inter-governmental organization in the field of migration and works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners.”

