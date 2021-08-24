(Bloomberg) -- Siccar Point Energy Ltd. announced it was delaying some work on the Cambo oil field in the U.K., which has been singled out for criticism by environmental activists.

The potential North Sea oil development has become a battleground between groups like Greenpeace, the U.K. government and the oil industry. Activists argue that tapping the field’s 170 million barrels of estimated reserves runs counter to the country’s policy of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

While the project wasn’t expected to begin full development until next year, Siccar Point said on Tuesday that some preparatory work that was due to happen soon is now being pushed back into 2022.

The installation of conductor anchor nodes, which needs to be carried out before well construction, has been delayed due to the closing window of favorable weather in the West of Shetland region, the company said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Greenpeace criticized Siccar Point for planning to do this work before receiving a full development permit for the Cambo project -- something it is urging the the U.K. government not to grant. Two activists from the group in kayaks staged a protest near a ship contracted to Siccar in Stavanger, Norway on Monday, Greenpeace said in a statement.

Siccar Point said that its contractor has regulatory consent for the installation of the conductor anchor nodes, which is separate to the approvals for the full field development.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.