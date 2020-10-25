(Bloomberg) -- Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc., a high-speed fixed broadband operator in the Philippines, fell below the price of its 25.3 billion peso ($523 million) initial public offering in its first trading day.

The stock opened at 16.78 pesos, lower than its offer price of 16.8 pesos, and slid to 15.70 pesos as of 9:45 a.m. in Manila.

The Warburg Pincus-backed broadband operator and its shareholder sold 1.51 billion shares, 68% of which are from Converge’s shareholders including its founder Dennis Anthony Uy and the investment bank. Including 225.8 million overallotment shares, the sale raised 29.08 billion pesos.

Converge, which gets 32% of the proceeds from the base offer, will use the money to roll out its fiber network across the country, expanding its operations which are currently focused in the main Luzon island including capital Manila.

