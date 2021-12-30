Convicted Spy Pollard Arrives in Israel at End of Saga With U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst imprisoned for 30 years for passing classified information to Israel, arrived there early Wednesday, ending a saga that had long strained relations between the close allies.

Pollard, who was paroled in 2015, was not permitted to leave the U.S. for five years. He was greeted on the tarmac by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who handed him an Israeli identity card.

Read more: Netanyahu Says Freed Spy Pollard Will Ultimately Get to Israel

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.