(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook lauded aspects of the central bank’s maximum-employment goal at a time when the price-stability side of the mandate has garnered more attention.

While the two sides of the mandate are on equal footing and the inflation goal is set at 2%, “Fed policymakers recognize that the maximum level of employment is not directly measurable and that it changes over time as the structure of our economy evolves,” Cook said.

Not setting a fixed numerical goal for maximum employment “is wise considering that the past three decades have shown that unemployment can fall well below the levels that economists once predicted would overheat the economy,” she said Wednesday in remarks prepared for delivery at the 2023 Future of Black Communities Summit’s Louis E. Martin ceremony in Washington, where she was set to receive its “Great American Award.”

Cook said that the legal roots of the Fed’s jobs focus are in the Employment Act of 1946, but that the work of economic-empowerment advocates through the 1970s — notably Coretta Scott King — elevated its priority, culminating in an amendment to the Federal Reserve Act in 1977 and the Humphrey-Hawkins Act of 1978.

Cook, the first Black woman governor in the Fed’s history, was confirmed by the Senate to a full 14-year term on the central bank’s board in September.

While she didn’t address monetary policy on Wednesday, Cook has supported the Fed’s rate increases intended to cool price growth. She testified in her confirmation hearing in June that she would continue to work to bring down inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.

