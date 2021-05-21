Cook Says Apple Best-Suited to Vet Apps to Keep Users Safe

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. does a far better job reviewing apps for iPhone and iPad users than third-party companies, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook testified in a high-stakes antitrust battle with Epic Games Inc.

Third-parties “are not as motivated” as Apple maker to protect users against malicious malware, Cook told a judge Friday in Oakland, California, as a three-week trial winds toward its close. “For us, the customer is everything. We’re trying to give the customer an integrated solution of hardware, software and services.”

Epic, the developer of Fortnite, sued in August after Apple pulled the game from the App Store because Epic had created a workaround so it wouldn’t have to continue paying a 30% fee on customers’ in-app purchases. Epic claims App Store policies hurt developers and thwart competition.

The soft-spoken 60-year-old, who has been CEO since 2011, pushed back against Epic’s claims that Apple’s App Store juices profits from developers and consumers with unfair and self-serving policies.

Cook said the number of developers and competition on the App Store have driven the price of software down, and provided users with millions of choices of apps for their iPhones and iPads. Cook said the vast majority of app developers pay 15% commissions to Apple, not 30%.

Apple makes decisions in the best interest of its customers, Cook said. “I think it’s important to know sometimes there’s a conflict between what the developer may want and what the user may want,” he said.

The trial has drawn interest across Silicon Valley, with everyone from Microsoft Corp. to Nvidia Corp. weighing into the fight.

