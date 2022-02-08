(Bloomberg) -- An intellectual-property investor with holdings in solar power and digital advertising is making an unusual addition to its portfolio: chicken genetics.

Cooks Venture, a pasture-raised chicken company, secured $50 million in funding from PIUS Limited, LLC to boost its business providing genetics for slow-growing birds. The investment is PIUS’ first in agriculture technology.

“We think food tech is going to be big,” PIUS Chief Executive Officer Joe Agiato said by phone. “This is making peoples’ lives better and chickens’ lives better, too.”

The investment comes as companies including Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods make commitments to transition to breeds of poultry that have better track records for animal welfare. Conventional, quicker growing chicken breeds currently make up more than 90% of U.S. production. Cooks Venture says the slower rates of growth in chicken allow the birds to live healthier lives and also increase the quality and taste of meat.

Meanwhile, there have been shortages of chicken as global demand has outpaced supplies. Meat prices have soared amid a supply chain still hobbled from the coronavirus outbreak.

The investment “shows that we have a really intriguing genetic product,” Cooks Venture’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Wadiak said by phone. “We’ll use this to invest more heavily in intellectual property and globalize our genetics program.”

