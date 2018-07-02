(Bloomberg) -- Cooler water in the Atlantic Ocean this year could ultimately prevent the turmoil in oil, gas and agricultural markets that can be brought on by hurricanes.

The Atlantic is likely to spawn fewer hurricanes and tropical storms this year than during 2017’s record-breaking season because of cooler ocean temperatures, according to the latest outlook from Colorado State University. It cut its forecast for named storms to 11 from the 14 it predicted in May. Four of the 11 could become hurricanes, while one is likely to grow into a a major system with winds of at least 111 miles (179 kilometers) per hour.

“It is looking like a quieter season,” Phil Klotzbach, lead author of the study, said by telephone. “But as always it only takes one hurricane to hit where you are to make it an active season.”

Hurricane season is closely watched by markets because about 5 percent of U.S. natural gas and 17 percent of crude comes out of the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Energy Information Administration. In addition, the hurricane-vulnerable coastline also accounts for 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity and 51 percent of gas processing. Widespread outages can also affect power markets by crimping demand.

On the agricultural side, Florida, the second-largest global producer of orange juice, is particularly vulnerable to Atlantic storms. Also, the remnants of many tropical systems can bring much needed rain to crops in the Great Plains and Midwest.

Last year, hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria helped drive storm losses to $217 billion the most on record.

The Atlantic isn’t heating up as quickly as in past years, so the cooler waters will rob tropical storms and hurricanes of the fuel they need to develop, Klotzbach said. Further, conditions in the Pacific are edging toward El Nino, which can create storm-killing wind shear in the Atlantic.

There has been one named storm so far this year -- Alberto, which formed in May. Since then, the Atlantic Basin has been quiet because of widespread stability in the atmosphere and great plumes of dust from Africa’s Sahara Desert blowing over the ocean, he said.

A storm gets a name when its winds reach tropical-storm strength of 39 miles (63 kilometers) per hour. Hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends Nov. 30 and usually produces an average of 12 storms.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian K. Sullivan in Boston at bsullivan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Margot Habiby, Joe Ryan

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.