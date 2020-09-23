(Bloomberg) -- One of the police officers who was involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted on three charges of “wanton endangerment.” The indictment falls short of the murder or manslaughter charges that protesters have called for in response to her death.

The grand jury told a state judge on Wednesday that it returned the charges against Brett Hankison over the firing of his weapon into apartments. He was one of three officers who participated in the March raid on the 26-year-old Black woman’s apartment as part of a drug investigation. The other two officers were not charged.

No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment, and the target of the investigation didn’t live with her. Hankison was fired from the Louisville force in June. Taylor’s death, along with other recent police killings of African Americans, have spurred protests through the nation. Louisville was placed in a state of emergency ahead of the grand jury findings in anticipating of possible demonstrations.

The city earlier this month agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million and enact a series of reforms to improve relations with the community and prevent future shooting incidents to settle a lawsuit over her death.

The judge set bail for Hankison at $15,000.

