(Bloomberg) -- Two very different groups gather this week, with the UN's climate summit pushing for further carbon emissions cuts at a meeting in the UAE, a nation that is also represented at the OPEC+ conference of hydrocarbon producers. Here's a guide to what's coming up.

The big gathering. COP28 begins on Thursday and on the agenda this year is steak. The UN will publish a road map for global food systems, which generate about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. The prime culprit is livestock, so what would it take to persuade us to eat less meat?

The big quota. The same day COP begins, OPEC+ members are due to meet online, after postponing a gathering originally scheduled for Nov. 26. The oil group is expected to tighten quotas in 2024 after oil prices sank.

The big hurdles. Emerging markets are heading for their best month since January, but they face a host of possible pitfalls in the coming months. From Argentina to India, here are where the speedbumps lie.

The big pause. Hamas handed over a second group of hostages to the Red Cross on Saturday including four Thai nationals after hours of delay. In exchange, 39 people held in Israeli prisons were released, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The big numbers. An avalanche of data is on the way, from China’s industrial profits on Monday to its business surveys later in the week that may temper optimism over the government’s latest stimulus effort. In between, we have central bank meetings in New Zealand, Thailand and South Korea, inflation readings from Australia, Sri Lanka and Indonesia, and South Korean production, which could get a boost from the recovering chip sector.

The big rescue. It has been two weeks since 41 workers were trapped after a road tunnel under construction collapsed in northern India. Rescue workers are hoping for a breakthrough as early as today.

And finally, is it possible to hold a cheap Olympics? Switzerland thinks so.

Have a parsimonious week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.