(Bloomberg) -- ​​Negotiators from almost 200 countries clinched a deal that seeks to keep their most ambitious climate goal alive, in a pact that broke new ground but punted the hardest decisions into the future.

After two weeks of often fraught COP26 talks, delegates agreed to reduce the use of coal, end “inefficient” fossil-fuel subsidies and boost their climate targets sooner. The Glasgow Climate Pact puts the world, barely, on a path to limit the rise in global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial times — the stretch goal of the Paris Agreement and the level scientists say is needed to avoid climate catastrophe.

The accord came despite last-minute objections from China and India, two of the world’s largest emitters, who argued developed countries should do more. Delegates also approved the framework to create a market for trading carbon credits, which some see as a vital part of any global climate solution. Discussions over the rules had been deadlocked for six years.

The agreement rests on the huge assumption that the biggest polluters — especially China, the U.S. and India — will carry through on their promises to zero out their emissions over the next decades. It was also criticized by activists for not doing enough to raise financial support from rich countries to help developing nations transition to clean energy and prepare for more extreme weather. They also warned that concessions on carbon market rules could set back efforts to cut emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

The documents were approved to cheers and high-fives on Saturday evening in Glasgow after tense negotiations that often ran late into the night. No one was happy with the final text and delegates expressed anger that only India was allowed to alter the final draft. It successfully replaced the commitment on “phasing out” coal without capturing emissions to “phasing down” its use. While that may seem like a small tweak, European countries warned that it would make it harder to meet the 1.5°C limit.

In the end, countries agreed to compromise as the clock ticked down and protesters outside the venue demanded they take action to stem warming that’s already led to floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels.

COP26 President Alok Sharma acknowledged the unhappiness as he called the meeting to a close. “I apologize for the way this process has unfolded, and I am deeply sorry,” he said, close to tears. “I also understand the deep disappointment, but as you have already noted it’s also vital that we protect this package.”

