(Bloomberg) -- As the COP26 climate summit opened in Glasgow on Sunday, many delegates were still battling to make their way to Scotland as trains from London were canceled after heavy storms.

Delegates and journalists complained on Twitter that they were scrambling to get to Glasgow by plane or car in time to watch world leaders speak at the summit on Monday. Trains that did manage to leave London faced delays on the way.

The logistical problems add to an already fraught atmosphere as COP26. For months, there’s been debate about access as delegates from poor countries have struggled to attend -- with the added challenge of the pandemic. Summit organizers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact the delays would have on the conference.

“This kind of weather disruption is only going to get worse if we don’t see real action on the climate crisis coming out of COP26, especially from governments and wealthy financiers in attendance,” said Ellen Gibson, U.K. organizer at the nonprofit 350.org, whose train was delayed en route to Glasgow.

