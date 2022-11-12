(Bloomberg) -- Farming is feeling the heat from climate change like no other sector and so this was the moment many food folks had long hoped to see. For the first time in the history of climate talks, a presidency devoted a full day to the topic.

The Adaptation and Agriculture Day kicked off Saturday against the backdrop of a global food crisis. Extreme weather is pummeling crops, food inflation is raging around the world and the war in Ukraine strains access to a key breadbasket.

Egypt is feeling all of it. The Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation initiative it just launched is promising to boost climate finance for agrifood systems that desperately need to adapt to a changing climate.

As always, it comes down to money. Food systems account for about a third of emissions, yet only 3% of climate finance has gone into them, a recent analysis from the Global Alliance for the Future of Food shows. Most of the $655 billion in agricultural subsidies have “insidious effects on either the climate or nutrition goals” so they need to shift, said Sara Farley at the Rockefeller Foundation.

Farm funding announcements have trickled in over the past week. On Friday, a US-UAE led initiative pledged $8 billion into greener farming research and development projects. Several philanthropic and governmental institutions have made multi-million-dollar pledges. “Patient” investment is needed to support food production and smallholder farmers’ needs should be at the center, said Jacqueline Novogratz, who heads the Acumen Fund.

The flipside of it all is of course how to tackle pollution from farming. Specifically, discussion of cow burps — which account for a big chunk of global methane emissions — seems largely absent from COP27.

Here lies the crux of the matter — cleaning up farming is a complicated balancing act between cutting emissions without curbing food supplies. That means solutions are needed for alternative food supplies. Several food pavilions at COP27 are showcasing solutions — from vertical farming to dealing with food waste and lab-grown meat. If meaningful progress is going to be made, those solutions need to be scaled up.

In other news

By John Ainger, Jennifer A Dlouhy and Will KennedyIndian negotiators floated a proposal that the final text of COP27 should pledge to “phase down” all fossil fuels, not just coal. On the surface, that looks like progress, but onlookers speculated India saw the idea as a way to muddy the waters and take the focus off coal. India burns more of the stuff than any other country apart from China.Mexico became one of the few countries at this COP to tighten its nationally determined contribution – the climate goal every country sets under the Paris agreement. At a joint press conference with US envoy John Kerry, the Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard pledged to cut emissions by 35% by 2030, up from an earlier target of 22%. The baseline is a little shaky though.Kerry also has some things to say about loss and damage, making clear negotiations on the crucial issue of compensating poorer countries for the impact of climate change won’t end with rich nations signing up for open-ended liabilities. “That’s just not happening, for a whole bunch of countries.” But we’re engaged in a “genuine dialog” on how to make something work, he said.The seasoned US diplomat is a popular man. Saudi Arabia’s climate envoy and former ambassador to the US, Adel Al-Jubeir said he would be having dinner with Kerry tonight. In a TV interview, Jubeir said ties with Washington would always be strong despite recent ructions over oil production policy. First Beijing, now Riyadh, Kerry is into some of America’s thorniest relationships at this COP.

Protests came to Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday. Well, kind of. Up to 800 activists marched through the United Nations-controlled Blue Zone, singing and chanting in a call for more climate action heading into the second week of negotiations. It was far cry from thousands of protesters marching through Glasgow last year as NGOs opted to limit themselves to the summit venue and stay away from Sharm’s streets.

