COP27 Holds Off on Pledge to Phase Down Oil and Gas, Draft Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Climate negotiators are on track to reject a proposal for a more sweeping plan to phase down fossil fuels, snuffing efforts by India and key developed nations to target oil and gas as well as coal in an overarching deal at COP27.

The Egyptian presidency published the first draft of its so-called “cover decision” and largely kept last year’s pledge made at Glasgow to “accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power” and phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

The draft, which is still subject to revisions during the rest of the week, will come as a disappointment for countries who want a phase down of all fossil fuels, not just coal. India led the push, but received backing from the US, European Union and the UK.

The initial draft was slammed by developing nations seeking more ambition from the closing text, setting up a showdown at the two-week summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. Many delegates expect the talks, scheduled to end on Friday, to run into the weekend as countries try to bridge differences on a range of issues. The COP president, Sameh Shoukry, stressed today’s version wasn’t the final destination.

“Whatever circulation you might have seen is still a work in progress and I don’t think one should jump to any conclusions,” Shoukry told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum by video link. “We are still in a phase of deliberations to see how best to provide a cover decision that responds to the interests of parties and doesn’t provide any form of backtracking or relinquishing of any previous commitments.”

There was also likely to be widespread opposition to move to broaden the phased own language to all fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview last week that the kingdom would be very unlikely to support an agreement that included the phase down of oil.

The preliminary text has already drawn swift condemnation from activists.

“Acknowledging only the need to phase down coal while ignoring oil and gas is hugely problematic. This predatory delay is out of line with the science and with 1.5 degrees,” said Collin Rees, campaign manager at Oil Change International. “At a COP shaped by more than 600 fossil-fuel lobbyists roaming the halls, parties fighting for progress must push back against weak language that allows the fossil fuel industry to continue its deadly expansion.”

Small developing nations that have been hit by climate related disasters said it reflects a lack of ambition by the industrialized nations responsible for the bulk of historical climate warming emissions.

“There should be a clear road map by those who are emitting a lot to start reducing their emissions,” Collins Nzovu, Zambia’s environment minister, said in an interview at COP27. “We are headed completely in the wrong direction -- driving very, very fast into a ditch.”

Still, there were areas where the draft was an advance from Glasgow.

The document has countries call on multilateral development banks to do more to scale up climate finance. They should increase the amount of money provided by three times by 2025 “without exacerbating debt burdens” on national budgets, the document said.

The push aligns with increasing calls from MDB member nations, including the US, for an overhaul of the so-called Bretton Woods institutions to meet emerging threats such as global warming. Last week, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for institutions to pursue reforms that would unlock more finance for climate pledges.

The document also for the first time acknowledges the energy crisis gripping the world, as concerns about fuel needs prompt countries to embrace more coal-fired power.

“The unprecedented global energy crisis underlines the urgency to rapidly transform energy systems to be more secure, reliable and resilient” as well as “the need to accelerate clean and just transitions to renewable energy,” the draft said.

Countries would also express their concern with the impacts of the crisis on nations’ ability to meet their Paris Agreement carbon-cutting commitments and emphasize “the importance of avoiding backsliding.”

Conclusions on the Sharm El-Sheikh summit’s key agenda items, like the issue of loss and damage would also be included once finalized, the draft said.

There are concerns over the number of large outstanding issues that still need to be solved.

“It doesn’t feel like one single coherent vision pushed by the presidency but more a text that weaves together lots of ideas they’ve heard -- many will get shot down from various groups,” said Tom Evans, a climate policy advisor at think tank E3G. “There’s lots in there that all sides will dislike.”

--With assistance from Sheryl Tian Tong Lee and Dan Murtaugh.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.