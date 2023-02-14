(Bloomberg) --

International lenders need to be reformed in order to facilitate more funding for projects that tackle climate change, the president of the COP28 climate summit said at an event in Dubai.

“We need real reform of international financial institutions and multilateral banks to unleash more concessional dollars, lower risk and attract more private finance for vulnerable communities,” Sultan Al Jaber said.

The United Arab Emirates will host the UN’s next Conference of the Parties in November and December this year. COP28 will be “results-oriented and far from business-as-usual,” said Jaber.

