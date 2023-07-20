(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates’ efforts to cut emissions were labeled “insufficient,” even after the Middle East nation — the host of this year’s United Nations climate summit — announced fresh targets.

The UAE has submitted a stronger emissions plan to the UN, but there’s still “too little action in the real economy,” nonprofit Climate Action Tracker said Thursday in a report. It’s a blow to the credibility of the country, which has touted its new goals as “ambitious” and called on other nations to follow suit.

The UAE has already faced criticism for installing the head of its state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as president of the COP28 conference, due to start Nov. 30 in Dubai. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has plans to boost oil and gas output, though Al Jaber has said a phase-down of fossil fuels is “inevitable.”

“The UAE is planning to increase fossil-fuel production and consumption, which is inconsistent with limiting warming to 1.5C,” Climate Action Tracker said in the report. “Emissions will continue rising through to 2030, when they should be going down.”

Read More: A Kingdom Built on Oil Now Controls the World’s Climate Progress

The organization grades 40 countries — responsible for 81% of global emissions — on the plans they make as part of their commitment to the Paris Agreement. The UAE’s pledge, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, is an improvement from its previous attempt, which was deemed “highly insufficient.”

The US and the European Union’s current climate plans are also described as “insufficient,” while China’s are “highly insufficient.” No countries are compatible with the Paris target to limit warming to 1.5C, though some — such as the UK and Norway — are close, Climate Action Tracker said.

The world has already warmed 1.2C since the pre-industrial era, and recent extreme weather from the US to Asia has highlighted the need to speed up climate action.

Read More: Clock Runs Out as US-China Climate Talks End Without Deal

Al Jaber presented the UAE’s plans last week at a summit in Brussels, saying that COP28 delegates from almost 200 countries must set targets for tripling renewables and doubling hydrogen production by 2030. The EU is leading a push to get language on phasing out all fossil fuels as part of the final result.

Majid Al Suwaidi, director-general of COP28, defended the UAE’s revised climate pledge in an interview last week.

“You have to take it within context — within our region, within our obligations, it’s very ambitious,” he said. “That’s something that needs to be celebrated.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.