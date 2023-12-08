(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of COP28 right in your inbox.

Every global climate summit held under the aegis of the United Nations has a long list of agenda items. Among the most urgent at COP28 is for all countries to agree on what the world should aim to do so it can better withstand the more extreme weather ahead.

Over the next week, negotiators will argue over what they should set as a global goal for adapting to climate change — something they set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Ministers at COP28 have not yet seen the text for the global goal on adaptation, but the pressure is growing to get something agreed in Dubai.

Compared with the target for what the world must do to keep global warming below 1.5C — reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 — it’s less clear what a target for would look like. To understand why, Bloomberg Green’s Zero podcast spoke to Patrick Verkooijen, chief executive officer of the Global Goal on Adaptation. This transcript is edited for length and clarity.

Why is adaptation often disregarded in climate conversations?

The warming that we’re already experiencing leads to very dramatic impacts, whether it’s storms or heat waves or droughts — we are adapting already today. Unfortunately, adaptation is not at the scale or the speed required because it’s seen as a sunk cost and not as an investment. And that’s wrong. By not investing in adaptation, we’re missing economic opportunities at scale.

That’s why in 2018 Bill Gates, Ban Ki Moon and Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF, came together and launched a Global Commission on Adaptation. If the world were to invest in five key areas — early warning systems, climate smart agriculture, resilient infrastructure, mangrove restoration, sustainable water management — and mobilize $1.7 trillion between 2018 and 2030, the net economic benefits would be in the order of $7 trillion.

Can you talk through specific examples of where projects in places that require adaptation are being deployed and what they look like?

Take early warning systems. We know half of the developing world does not have proper, functioning, early warning systems. If you’re living in the Global South, the risk of you dying of a climate disaster is 15 times higher than in the Global North. So one of the solutions to that sort of imbalance is to have early warning systems.

Take Bangladesh in 1970. A massive cyclone hit and 500,000 people died. What did they do since then? They had mangrove restoration, early warning systems, they built cyclone shelters. Fast-forward to 2019 and a similar type of cyclone came into Bangladesh. How many people died? In the order of 20. So if a country like Bangladesh can move forward on adaptation, certainly the rest of the world can.

I was recently in Bangladesh, where I met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She said they are investing $2 billion of financing into climate adaptation projects, but investment needs is $8 billion per year.

What could a Global Goal for Adaptation at COP28 look like?

That’s precisely the homework for the leaders coming to Dubai. Will it be as simple as the goal on reducing emissions, such as reaching net zero by a certain date. No, because adaptation is inherently local, and multifaceted.

One could be on how many people become resilient to climate shocks by a certain date. Another could be setting each goal by sector that cover the five key areas mentioned in the Global Commission on Adaptation.

It could also involve agreeing on sums of money spent on adaptation in a fixed timeframe. Two years ago, in Glasgow, the world agreed to double adaptation, finance from the base level $20 billion to $40 billion by 2025. But we know that number is, quite frankly, a tokenistic number. The investment needs on adaptation in the Global South alone is close to $400 billion a year. So this $40 billion is sort of important, but by no means would address this finance gap.

Or perhaps a better approach is not one goal, but a framework. So there’s a lot to play for at this summit. But it’s important because the Global Goal on Adaptation will make it accountable.

