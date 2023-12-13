(Bloomberg) -- This year’s COP28 in Dubai is concluding with a pleasant surprise: an agreement among 200 nations to transition away from fossil fuels. It marks the culmination of two weeks in which tensions flared over the future of coal, oil and gas. While the text isn’t final, it’s already being hailed as a “turning point” in the climate fight.

The future of fossil fuels was the most critical issue on the COP28 docket, but just one of many under discussion. To help cut through the noise, BloombergNEF in November identified 10 areas where governments needed to make progress at COP28 in order to take a meaningful step toward the goals of the Paris Agreement. Each area is scored out of 10 based on how much headway was made in Dubai, and assigned a weighting based on importance and urgency.

Overall, COP28 scored a 3.8 out of 10. That was down slightly from a score of 3.9 on Nov. 30, the first day of the conference, when BNEF assigned scores based on expected progress. It was also 0.1 points higher than the score for last year’s COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, but 2.2 points below the score for COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.

The best-performing areas on BNEF’s scorecard included a $100 billion climate finance pledge and an energy transition package, both of which scored 7 out of 10. The $100 billion commitment was most likely met for the first time in 2022, and more than 100 countries agreed at COP28 to triple the deployment of renewable energy by 2030. While negotiators ultimately backed off of a commitment to “phase down” fossil fuels, the final agreement does commit to transitioning away from fossil fuels for the first time ever.

Final texts and last-minute negotiations are still being worked out in Dubai, but here’s how the rest of BNEF’s line items are shaping up:

1.5C-aligned 2030 emissions goals

Final BloombergNEF score: 1

The proposed agreement makes clear that countries’ Paris Agreement pledges should set “ambitious, economy-wide emission reduction targets” that cover all greenhouse gases, sectors and categories. (Notably, the call for higher ambition is not just reserved for developed countries, but all nations.) But even if all current pledges are fulfilled, countries are still not on track to limit warming to 1.5C or even 2C.

Effective stocktake on global Paris progress

Final BloombergNEF score: 4

The global stocktake, the first to take place since the Paris Agreement, assesses countries’ progress toward those goals. The planet is currently on track for 2.1C to 2.8C of warming — down from 4C before the adoption of the Paris Agreement, but far off the 1.5C to 2C target established back in 2015. The latest science says emissions would need to fall 43% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels to keep global warming at 1.5C.

Fossil-fuel phasedown agreed

Final BloombergNEF score: 6.5

The so-called “UAE Consensus” falls short of the specific fossil fuel “phase out” or “phasedown” most countries wanted, but commits to transitioning away from all fossil fuels for the first time, and in a just and orderly fashion. The reference to fossil fuels “carries significant weight” and serves as “a clear indication of the direction governments and industry must follow to build a net zero world,” said Leslie-Anne Duvic-Paoli, a senior lecturer in environmental law at King's College London.

Energy transition package agreed

Final BloombergNEF score: 7

The final text includes agreements to triple the deployment of renewable power and double the rate of efficiency gains by the end of the decade. In practice, tripling renewables by 2030 will be hard but achievable based on a recent BloombergNEF report. Meeting such a target would require a doubling of the rate of renewables investment to an average of $1.18 trillion per year through 2030, compared with $564 billion in 2022. It would also entail nearly three times as much power-grid investment in 2030 as was spent in 2022, and deploying 16.1 times as many batteries by the end of the decade as were installed at the end of last year.

Detailed adaptation goal plan

Final BloombergNEF score: 4

COP28 negotiators agreed on countries creating national adaptation plans by 2030, an important step, but a major funding problem still lingers. “The adaptation finance gap is growing. If I would give it a score card, I would say it's a failing scorecard,” says Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center for Adaptation, a UN-formed body that acts as a “solutions broker” for figuring out how to finance adaptation projects.

On track for 2025 adaptation finance target

Final BloombergNEF score: 3

In the agreement made at COP26 in Glasgow, wealthier countries pledged to double adaptation finance from 2019 levels by 2025, from $20 billion to $40 billion. It isn’t clear how this will be met, and the COP28 agreement doesn’t make much progress towards it. Even if that target is reached, it isn’t enough — what’s needed is probably 10 times that, says Verkooijen. The COP28 agreement acknowledges this, but doesn’t answer the question of how to solve it, beyond agreeing to prepare a report by next year’s COP.

$100 billion pledge achieved

Final BloombergNEF score: 7

Climate finance has been a contentious topic at COP28, and developed countries missed a 2020 deadline for providing $100 billion in climate finance annually to developing economies. Still, data showed that in 2021 developed countries hit $89.6 billion in funding, and they seem likely to have made good on the $100 billion target as of 2022. The repeated failure to meet that goal damaged trust among less developed countries, so finally reaching it is a big moment.

Loss and damage fund ready to go

Final BloombergNEF score: 6

In the conference’s early days, nearly 200 nations agreed on how to run a fund to help vulnerable countries deal with more extreme weather, and rich nations pledged at least $260 million to start the program. The announced contributions clear a $200 million minimum needed to launch operations, setting the stage to start disbursing money early next year. But the amount pledged is just 0.0001% of the estimated $4 trillion per year in climate loss and damage, says Joyce Kimutai, a research associate at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment. “This pittance for developed nations will hardly make a difference for developing nations who are being battered by climate-related disaster after disaster,” she says.

On track to agree to new finance target

Final BloombergNEF score: 2

The draft emphasizes the need for finance and technology transfer as “critical enablers of climate action.” Among those disappointed with the outcome, many developing countries raised the issue of the lack of finance to meet the more ambitious goals set out in the COP28 deal. “This COP has largely disappointed on all fronts,” said Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water. Specifically he called out the “failure to instate effective financial mechanisms, obliging historical emitters to contribute.”

High-quality carbon offset system ready to go

Final BloombergNEF score: 1

The approval of rules to kick-start a new UN-overseen carbon market was delayed on Wednesday, creating disappointment for investors who were looking for further clarity. “We missed an opportunity” to “set a high bar on environmental integrity, safeguards, and human rights,” said Andrea Bonzanni, international policy director at the International Emissions Trading Association.

Ironically, now comes the hard part. In coming weeks and months, climate negotiators and world leaders will need to translate the agreements into actual policy. They’ll come together again for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

“An agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say,” COP28 President (and chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.) Al Jaber said on Wednesday. “We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible actions.”

--With assistance from Jess Shankleman, Alfred Cang, Akshat Rathi, John Ainger and Jennifer A Dlouhy.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.