(Bloomberg) -- Copenhagen’s mayor stepped down Monday after he admitted harassing several women during his 30 years in politics.

Frank Jensen, a former justice minister who has served as the mayor of Denmark’s capital city for 11 years, is the latest politician to fall foul of a fresh wave of MeToo accusations rocking the country’s establishment. Another politician, the leader of the Social Liberals, stepped down earlier this month after admitting to a series of inappropriate behaviors.

“I am happy for the 30 years I have been in politics,” Jensen told reporters in Copenhagen. “As a person I can’t stand in the way of the Social Democrat party.”

Jensen, who is 59 years old, also resigned from his role as deputy chairman of the ruling Social Democrats. On Sunday he had conceded to having sexually harassed a number of women but pledged to stay on in his position to help change what he described as a sexist culture in City Hall.

Pressure on Jensen grew on Monday after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the allegations against Jensen as “very serious.”

Frederiksen’s Social Democrats have also been rocked by allegations involving Jeppe Kofod, the country’s foreign minister.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.