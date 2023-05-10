You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 10, 2023
Copper and More Resilient Demand Will Help Chile Avoid a Contraction in 2023, Government Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s Finance Ministry raised its forecasts for this year and now expects positive economic growth and faster inflation, adding to views that the nation’s slowdown will be less severe than initially thought.
Gross domestic product will expand 0.3%, compared to a previous estimate of a 0.7% decline, according to the government’s quarterly public finances report published on Wednesday. Average inflation will reach 7.9%, above the prior forecast of 7.3%.
The report builds on optimism that one of Latin America’s richest nations is holding up against headwinds including high borrowing costs, political uncertainty and global turbulence. The central bank, which boosted its own economic outlook last month, is seen holding its key interest rate at an over two-decade high on Friday as consumption cools more gradually than expected.
Read more: Chile’s Costa Dismisses Early Rate Cuts, Even as Inflation Slows
The finance ministry improved its 2023 growth outlook as it now sees a higher average price for copper, which is Chile’s main export, as well as a shallower decline in domestic demand.
Economic activity fell less than expected in March as a jump in services softened the blow from a fall in mining, according to central bank data.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:07
Evictions: These are your rights as renter in each province and territory
-
3:07
Canadians spending on services, but pullback expected: RBC
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
-
7:07
$3,000 for a one bedroom? Experts say this will be the norm
-
6:43
Wendy’s turns to AI-powered chatbots for drive-thru orders
-
7:52
What would a digital Canadian dollar look like? Public input wanted