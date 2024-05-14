Copper Climbs to Highest in Two Years as Bulls See Deficit

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum stockpiles held in London Metal Exchange warehouses climbed to the highest since 2021 after a second big delivery into warehouses in Malaysia’s Port Klang in a matter of days.

The huge influx of aluminum into the LME in the past week is fueling fears of a new round of trading games and a potential queue if that metal is in turn canceled and buyers look to withdraw it from the exchange.

Exchange inventories rose by 15% to 1.03 million tons on Tuesday, following an even bigger increase on Friday. Three-month aluminum futures were little changed at $2,545 a ton by 5:03 p.m. local time on the LME.

In other metals, copper fell 0.9% to $10,091 a ton, after earlier touching a two-year high earlier. Prices have defied typical indicators of soft demand, especially in China. That’s partly because investors see tight mine supply creating a shortfall of the metal as early as this year.

“Investors are pricing beyond near-term cyclical uncertainty and weakness in physical demand indicators,” Citigroup Inc. analysts said in a note. The bank sees copper climbing to $10,500 a ton in the near term amid a “looming tightening” of supply.

Zinc and nickel retreated on the LME on Tuesday, while tin climbed 1.4%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.