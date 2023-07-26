(Bloomberg) -- Copper fell along with other industrial metals as risk appetite waned before an interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

The US central bank is expected to deliver another rate hike later Wednesday. Strong consumer confidence data Tuesday bolstered the soft-landing narrative for the US economy, while suggesting policymakers aren’t done yet with their inflation fight. Swap contracts priced in a quarter percentage-point increase.

Further tightening by the central bank this month has long been priced into financial markets, putting greater focus on any signals as to whether there will be more to come. Global equities struggled on Wednesday as investors braced for more policy tightening, even as results from some of the biggest European and American companies hinted at a softening economy.

Base metals on Tuesday closed at the highest level since May after a meeting of China’s top decision-making body flagged more support for the beleaguered property sector and a reduction in the local government debt burden, bolstering prospects for commodities demand.

“Focus on a recovery within China is becoming ever more important and it will be a waiting game to see if recent targeted monetary and policy stimulus can accelerate growth,” Natalie Scott-Gray, a senior metals analyst at Stonex Group, said in an emailed note. “We forecast that price gains will be limited in the months ahead, unless we see a confirmed shift in the underlying fundamentals, especially demand.”

Copper fell 0.7% to $8,617.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 5:58 p.m. local time, as all base metals except tin declined. Nickel lost 3.8%, after surging about 8% in the prior two sessions.

