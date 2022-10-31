(Bloomberg) -- Copper fell after a slump in China’s factory and services data added to signs of declining demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.

The metal finished Friday with a weekly decline amid broader concerns about China’s economic prospects, after President Xi Jinping packed his ruling group with loyalists at the end of the party congress in Beijing.

Monday’s data showed the country’s manufacturing purchasing managers index and non-manufacturing index both fell to readings indicating another contraction. That suggests Covid curbs and an ongoing slump in the property market are continuing to pressure the world’s biggest metals-consuming economy.

Read more: China Factory, Services Activity Slump as Covid Hits Recovery

“Macro concerns are mounting,” Ji Xianfei, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures Co., said by phone from Shanghai. Traders were also monitoring overseas inflows closely to see whether the market could absorb the supply, he added.

More than half of the copper in warehouses on the London Metal Exchange -- much of it of Russian origin -- has been ordered out for delivery and is mostly heading to Chinese buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Globally, the dollar climbed as traders position for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve this week. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect central bank officials will raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023 and potentially leading to a US and global recession.

Copper fell 0.3% to $7,524.50 a ton on the LME as of 11:30 a.m. in Shanghai, after declining 1% last week. Other base metals were mixed, with aluminum gaining 0.1% while lead was up 0.7%, extending a 6.5% surge on Friday after news of its addition to a key commodity index spurred investor demand.

