Copper rose for a third session, extending its rebound from a two-month low, as investors weighed possible stimulus in China and interest-rate cuts in the U.S.

The metal has ticked up on hopes of some boost to growth from China’s Third Plenum policy meeting later this month, the Chaos Ternary Research Institute said in a note. Meanwhile, rising chances of another Donald Trump presidency in America may have lifted expectations for rate cuts.

Copper’s moves also follow a jump in withdrawals from London Metal Exchange warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea.

The metal traded up 0.6 per cent at US$9,691 a ton on the LME as of 12:26 p.m. in London. Most other metals also gained.

Copper prices have retreated from a record near $11,100 in May on expanding global inventories and weak Chinese demand.