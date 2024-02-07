(Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the world’s largest listed copper producer, has named veteran Kathleen Quirk to succeed Richard Adkerson as chief executive officer, a shift set to signal continuity at the top at a time of industry consolidation and heightened focus on metal supply.

The change is effective June 11, the company said. Adkerson, an industry heavyweight who has been at the helm for more than two decades, will remain chairman.

Adkerson, 77, helmed Freeport through boom and bust cycles, navigating challenges including the commodity downturn, a misguided foray into oil and gas and drawn-out negotiations over long-term mining rights for the giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia and the complex transition to underground operations there.

“Richard Adkerson’s legacy is sizeable - he was one of the primary architects of the 2007 Freeport-Phelps Dodge merger, the single most successful large-scale mining deal of the past quarter century,” Citi analyst Alexander Hacking said in a note. “Adkerson leaves FCX as the largest copper producer on earth with a solid portfolio of projects and a solid balance sheet.”

Quirk, who became chief financial officer in 2003, joined Freeport in 1989 and has also held roles in investor relations, corporate development and treasury. She has been a senior member of Freeport’s executive team for more than 20 years. Citi’s Hacking expects company strategy to remain intact under Quirk.

Freeport, established in a 1981 merger, expanded further with the $26.5 billion purchase of Phelps Dodge Corp in 2007. It operates mines in Indonesia, Chile, Peru and the US.

Shares in Freeport have fallen 6.5% in the past 12 months, compared with a 22% gain for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. The benchmark copper price on the London Metal Exchange dropped around 5.8% during the same period.

--With assistance from Jacob Lorinc.

(Updates with detail, comment throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.