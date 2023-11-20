(Bloomberg) -- Copper added to its biggest weekly gain since July as industrial commodities benefit from growing optimism for an end to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

Investors have been adding to bets that the Fed’s tightening cycle has ended, after a series of US data points showed the world’s biggest economy is slowing. Higher borrowing costs and a relatively strong dollar have been a key headwind for metals in the past two years.

Copper was 0.8% higher at $8,333.50 a ton by 11:37 a.m. Shanghai time on Monday, on track for its highest close since Sept. 20. Prices on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.9% last week.

There was also relatively bullish news for copper from raw-materials supply talks with at least one major Chinese copper smelter accepting lower fees from mining companies. The lower treatment and refining charges point to a tightening market for copper concentrate.

Still, the mood at a major copper-industry gathering in Shanghai last week was distinctly mixed. While the market for mined copper is seen tightening — and long-term demand prospects remain bright — there are still worries about oversupply in the short term amid a ramp-up in smelter capacity.

Other metals rose along with most risk assets in Asia on Monday, with stocks broadly gaining and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average reaching a 33-year month high. Aluminum and zinc both increased more than 1%.

