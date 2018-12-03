(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is updating investors Monday as the world’s biggest commodities trader nears the end of a tough year. The company’s faced challenges spanning from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Russia and a U.S. Department of Justice probe that have weighed on its shares.

Here are the latest developments, to be updated throughout the day. The company published a slide presentation at 12 p.m. London time and will hold an investor call at 1 p.m.

Copper King Retires

Glencore announced a management shakeup including the retirement of Aristotelis Mistakidis, the company’s head of copper marketing and one of its biggest individual shareholders. Other changes include Peter Freyberg taking on a newly created position as head of industrial mining assets, while Gary Nagle was named head of coal assets.

Read a profile of Mistakidis

Spot Price Pain

Glencore’s industrial operations are still churning out cash, but lower spot prices for the company’s main commodities appear to be taking a toll. Illustrative annualized spot free cashflows across the group are at $7.5 billion, down from $8.2 billion in the company’s half-year results.

Trading Forecast

Glencore narrowed its forecast for core trading profit to $2.7 billion, give or take $100 million. Trading profits were affected by non-performance on some cobalt contracts in the second half amid weaker pricing, as well as adverse price moves in alumina contracts, the company said.

Cobalt Exports

The company plans to work with Congo state miner Gecamines “to find alternative interim solutions” after a Glencore unit suspended exports from its mine in the country because of excessive uranium levels. It’s also lowered cobalt production guidance for next year.

