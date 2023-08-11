Copper Miner Freeport Hit by Cyberattack; Impact on Production Is Limited

(Bloomberg) -- Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was hit by a cyberattack affecting its information systems that has so far had limited impact on production, but could affect future operations if prolonged.

The company is assessing the impact, taking measures to address the situation, and working closely with third-party experts and law enforcement, it said in a statement on Friday.

“A prolonged disruption could impact future operations,” the company said.

The shares declined on the news, extending earlier losses to trade 1.7% lower at 11:47 a.m. in New York.

