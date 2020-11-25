(Bloomberg) -- Gold pared some losses and copper drifted from a six-year high as global stock markets steadied following Tuesday’s surge.

Copper has rallied strongly this month after a raft of Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs, while President-elect Joe Biden’s pledges to boost spending on copper-heavy renewable energy and electric-vehicle infrastructure have bolstered sentiment further.

Prices hit a six-year high of $7,360 a ton in early trading on the London Metal Exchange, before slipping to $7,304 as of 1:28 p.m. in London. Gold hovered near a four-month low, with rising risk appetite across global markets denting the metal’s appeal.

“Our strategists believe a strong cyclical upswing will fuel further rotation out of still-crowded relative safe havens, into less-owned riskier assets,” Barclays Plc analysts Amos Fletcher and Ian Rossouw wrote in an emailed note. “Copper appears to be heading for a deficit in 2021 thanks to improving demand.”

With the outlook for growth brightening, copper has the strongest fundamental footing among base metals, with prices likely to top $8,000 a ton next year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. However, the prospects for gold are looking more challenging, the bank’s analysts said in an emailed note.

“Uncertainty over how the interplay between nominal rates, breakeven inflation and real rates will play out has been the root cause of gold’s volatility,” the Bank of America analysts said. “We believe the immediate upside to gold remains limited moving into 2021.”

The bank has been among the most bullish forecasters in the gold market, with analysts predicting in April that prices would hit $3,000 an ounce. Bank of America said that’s looking unlikely, although it still see prices reclaiming $2,000.

Gold rose 0.4% to $1,813.93 an ounce, after dropping 1.7% on Tuesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.