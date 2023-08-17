(Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from its lowest in almost three months as investors weighed the extent of China’s property woes.

The metal rose as much as 1.6% on Thursday after earlier touching the lowest since June 1. Traders are taking cues from other markets, particularly iron ore which surged on doubts about the extent of Chinese steel output curbs.

Metals also received a boost after Beijing told state-owned banks to step up intervention in the currency market this week in order to curb volatility in the yuan. China’s currency climbed following the Bloomberg report, snapping a run of five straight declines.

Still, sentiment around the world’s top metals consumer remains bleak amid ongoing woes in its critical property sector. A gauge of key London Metal Exchange contracts is now at the lowest since May after coming under pressure this month from a deteriorating demand outlook and surging inventories.

The real estate sector may be in worse condition than official statistics indicate. Existing-home prices in China have fallen at least 15% from highs in 2021 in prime neighborhoods of major cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as in more than half of the country’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“The outlook for industrial metals demand has deteriorated alongside the weakening of China’s economy this year, particularly in the property sector,” Capital Economics said in an emailed note. “Monetary and fiscal stimulus might paper over the cracks, but we doubt it will be enough to do much more than place a floor under prices over the rest of the year.”

In the US, Federal Reserve officials favor higher interest rates after seeing “significant upside risks to inflation,” according to minutes of their July meeting released Wednesday. Further tightening could exacerbate already sluggish metals demand.

Copper rose 0.7% to $8,225.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange by 5:09 p.m. local time. Most other metals were higher.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.