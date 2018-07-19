(Bloomberg) -- Copper slumped below $6,000 a metric ton for the first time in a year as investors turn increasingly bearish and algorithmic traders added short positions following a sharp drop in prices since early June.

Prices slumped as much as 2.5 percent to $5,995 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, the lowest since July 24, 2017. Losses deepened as the opening of European markets brought a fresh wave of selling from technical funds known as commodity trading advisers, whose strategies have turned increasingly bearish during copper’s 18 percent slide from a June 7 peak.

“Given the timing of these moves, it would appear a CTA offer has re-emerged,” Alastair Munro, an analyst at Marex Spectron in London, said by email. This week, speculative short positions in copper have risen to the highest level since a peak in January 2016, he said.

The selloff over the past month has also been fueled by longer-term investors, who have been bailing out of bullish bets on copper as fundamental and macro conditions have deteriorated, Munro said. All base metals have slumped over the past month in the face of a rallying dollar and a burgeoning trade war.

“Uncertainty dominates at this stage and investors are still very wary with all the trade protectionism and threats of retaliation we’re seeing,” Casper Burgering, senior sector economist at ABN Amro Bank, said by phone from Amsterdam. “You can clearly see that reflected in copper prices today.”

Losses deepened in all LME contracts on Thursday as the greenback rallied for a third day and China said it isn’t afraid to fight the U.S. on trade.

Zinc lost 3.2 percent, while nickel and lead both slid more than 2 percent. Aluminum dropped 0.4 percent, as inventories on the LME rose for a ninth day, in the longest run of gains since 2009.

