(Bloomberg) -- Copper’s under pressure. The metal that’s often touted as a bellwether for global growth has taken a heavy hit in June, putting the commodity on the cusp of a correction, as concern builds among investors that global trade frictions may get out of hand and hurt demand.

The metal has retreated more than 9 percent since closing at a four-year high of $7,332 a metric ton on London Metal Exchange just three weeks ago. It’s sunk 3 percent in June, set for the biggest loss since March, and traded at $6,655.50 at 11:26 a.m., around the lowest level in three months.

Industrial metals are heading for biggest monthly decline since 2016 as investors shun most risk assets amid escalating trade frictions between the U.S. and China, Canada and Europe. Zinc entered into a bear market this week on concern about deteriorating demand as well as rising supply. And on Thursday, two regional Federal Reserve presidents -- James Bullard and Raphael Bostic -- warned the worries over trade disputes are increasingly weighing on businesses and adding risks to the U.S. economic outlook.

“Escalating global trade tensions bring a risk of demand destruction across commodity markets as costs rise for end-users and access to material is restricted,” Morgan Stanley said in a quarterly metals report received on Friday. While the bank did raise some 2018 price estimates, it also warned: “Risks to demand are building, hence our price deck remains characterized by weakening outlooks across most commodity markets into 2019.”

Shares Drop

The metal’s tumble has hurts miners’ shares. In Hong Kong, stock in Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s largest producer, is heading for a 13 percent loss this month and hit the lowest level since late 2016. In Australia, stock in OZ Minerals Ltd. has lost almost 4 percent.

Copper -- as well as other raw materials priced in the U.S. currency -- has encountered an additional headwind from a rally in the greenback. The dollar’s benefited both from haven demand spurred by the trade confrontations, and Federal Reserve rate hikes, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index up 5.5 percent this quarter, the most since the last three months of 2016.

The red metal, used mainly in pipes and wires, is especially keyed to the pace of global expansion. International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said earlier this week the threat of a global trade war breaking out is “particularly frustrating” now, as trade had started to fuel global economic growth.

