(Bloomberg) -- Copper headed for its biggest monthly advance since January, while iron ore rebounded on fresh optimism over Chinese demand after a slew of stimulus pledges and better-than-expected manufacturing data.

Beijing’s leadership has promised more support for the real estate sector and a reduction in the local-government debt burden, which are expected to boost the need for commodities in the top metals consumer. While authorities have stopped short of any “big-bang” stimulus, officials are set to hold a press briefing Monday afternoon to outline more measures to expand consumption.

The country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 49.3 in July from 49 in June, beating the median estimate of 48.9 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, a reading below 50 signals contraction from the previous month, showing the economy’s recovery remains under pressure.

Copper increased as much as 0.9% to $8,739.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, the highest level in about three months, before trading at $8,678 by 10:51 a.m. in Shanghai. It’s up 4.4% this month.

Prices of the metal may fluctuate as “investors are pricing in Chinese supporting policies and the US’ resilient economy and slowing tightening,” Jinrui Futures Co. analyst Li Li said. Further gains will hinge on the eventual implementation of China’s stimulus pledges and actual demand improvement, she said.

Iron ore climbed as much as 1.1% to $107.80 a ton, rebounding from the lowest close in two weeks, before trading at $106.95 in Singapore. Market watchers are also assessing the impact on metals output from flooding in Hebei, a northern province that contains the steel hub of Tangshan.

