(Bloomberg) -- Copper steadied after its biggest advance in a month ahead of key US inflation data, while top industry executives gathered in Shanghai to discuss the metal’s outlook.

Futures were slightly higher on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday, after climbing 1.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting US inflation data for a fresh steer on the outlook for monetary policy.

Prices for the metal used in everything from home wiring to electric vehicles have softened since the start of 2023 as high interest rates weigh on developed economies. In China, apparent demand has expanded by about 10% so far this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Asia Copper Week is getting into full swing in China’s commodities hub, against a mixed backdrop of strong demand growth in the country, continued pressure from tight monetary policy in the rest of the world, and uncertainty over the outlook for global supply.

More support for China’s struggling real estate sector, which has been a constant headwind to metals for two years, may be on the way. The country plans to provide 1 trillion yuan of low-cost financing to urban village renovation and affordable housing programs, Bloomberg reported.

Copper edged up 0.1% to $8,173 a ton by 12:18 p.m. London time, paring this year’s decline to 2.4%. Other metals were mostly steady. Lead declined 0.5%.

