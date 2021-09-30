(Bloomberg) -- Beiersdorf AG is pulling lots of five Coppertone aerosol spray sunscreens after finding they contain benzene, a chemical that has been linked to cancer, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The recall follows one in July from Johnson & Johnson of all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen product lines. CVS Health Corp. also halted the sale of two aloe vera sun-care products in July after finding benzene in them.

Valisure, an independent testing lab in New Haven, Connecticut, originally identified benzene in May in widely used sunscreen and after-sun products, including the Neutrogena and CVS lines.

Read more: Sunscreen with leukemia-causing benzene is latest summer worry

The lab didn’t find benzene at the time in most Coppertone products it tested, except for a tiny amount in one, though it didn’t appear to test most of the sprays Beiersdorf recalled, including its Pure & Simple mineral sunscreen SPF 50 spray for kids and babies. The recall also includes Coppertone Sport SPF 50 spray and Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 spray.

